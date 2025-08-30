BANTING, Aug 30 — Mental health is an important prerequisite to building a productive, caring, as well as emotionally, socially and spiritually balanced society, said the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said that based on the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 report by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the issue of mental health in Malaysia is increasingly worrying, considering the significant increase in the previous five years.

“It is estimated that one million Malaysians, aged 16 and above, are experiencing depression, compared to only 500,000 in 2019.

“The increase from 2.3 to 4.6 per cent clearly reflects the public health challenges that need urgent attention,” she said when officiating the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN National) Wanita KASEH Programme at Dataran Pantai Morib here yesterday.

Dr Wan Azizah said the survey also reported that one in six children, aged five to 15, was affected by mental health issues, and she added that this was not just a number but a reality.

She said this initiative (Wanita KASEH) also covers the entrepreneurial sector, especially among women, who not only need to take care of their physical health but also their mental health to survive and succeed in the increasingly challenging business world.

She said entrepreneurs who are physically fit and calm in spirit will be more focused, creative, and resilient in facing the pressures of the business world, which is infused with elements of competition almost constantly.

“Our busyness in going out to earn a living cannot be used as an excuse to neglect our own health. A healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, stress management and work-life balance are very important.

“Besides that, healthy and balanced women will also be more capable of leading their families and contributing to society,” she also said.

Earlier, Wan Azizah, accompanied by TEKUN National chairman Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid, presented financing totalling RM337,000 to eight recipients from Kuala Langat and Sepang through five types of schemes in conjunction with the Morib TEKUN MADANI Carnival, which was also held at the same location.

Since its establishment in 1998, TEKUN Nasional has disbursed RM10.5 billion to 602,059 entrepreneurs nationwide. — Bernama