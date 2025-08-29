MIRI, Aug 29 — Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in his car following a single-vehicle crash at the airport flyover here last night.

A statement from the Lopeng fire station said a call on the incident was received at 9.15pm and a team was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found the victim trapped inside the vehicle.

“He was successfully removed without the use of special equipment as he was not pinned down,” said the statement.

The 26-year-old sustained injuries and was handed over to medical personnel from Miri Hospital for first aid at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

After ensuring the surrounding area was safe, the team concluded the operation at 9.40pm. — The Borneo Post