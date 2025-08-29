KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — An unemployed man was sentenced to 16 years in prison by the High Court here today after pleading guilty to two charges of providing support and possessing material related to the Daesh terrorist group.

Judge Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor sentenced Hasbullah Hassan, 46, to 10 years in jail for the offence of providing support to the terrorist group and six years in prison for the second charge of possessing materials related to the group.

She ordered Hasbullah to serve the jail sentences consecutively from the date of arrest, which was May 30, 2024.

Hasbullah was charged with providing support to the Daesh terrorist group by promoting the group through the social media application Facebook at Section E8 Counter Terrorism Special Branch, Level 24, Tower Two, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Headquarters, Kuala Lumpur, at 9 am on March 23, 2023.

The charge, under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of 40 years or a fine and forfeiture of the property used in committing the offence, upon conviction.

The second charge was for possessing 143 photographs and three videos linked to the Daesh group on two mobile phones, and a ring with the logo of the terrorist group at Felda Palong Timur Tiga, Batu Anam, Segamat, Johor at 12.30 pm on May 30, 2024.

The offence is under Section 130JB (1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to seven years or a fine and forfeiture of any such material, if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, Hasbullah used nine Facebook accounts to promote the terrorist group by making posts, pictures and videos related to Daesh.

Two mobile phones belonging to Hasbullah were found to contain materials on violence, extremism and terrorism linked to the terrorist group.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Ainaa Ridzwan appeared for the prosecution, while Hasbullah was represented by lawyer Wan Muhamad Yusuf W. Hussin. — Bernama