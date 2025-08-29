KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — A Form Four student pleaded not guilty to rape charges at the Juvenile Court in Seremban today.

The 16-year-old boy claimed trial before Magistrate Saiful Sayoti to allegedly raping a Form Two schoolmate in a classroom, The Star reported.

The court proceedings were conducted behind closed doors due to the involvement of minors.

He was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code for the alleged offence that occurred at 7.20am on May 2.

Deputy public prosecutor P Rubini initially requested bail of RM7,000 with one surety and asked the court to order the accused to stay away from the victim and prosecution witnesses.

The unrepresented accused pleaded for lower bail, informing the court that his father, a retired army personnel, was present to post bail.

The magistrate granted bail of RM4,000 with one surety and approved the prosecution's application for a stay-away order.

The court scheduled Nov 5 for the next mention of the case.