AMPANG, Aug 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officially launched Phase One of the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE), a project originally slated for completion in 2019, and announced a one-month toll waiver for all motorists.

Starting from 6.00 am tomorrow until 11.59 pm on Sept 29, motorists will enjoy toll-free travel at all four of the new expressway's toll plazas.

“In the spirit of Merdeka, this section of the EKVE highway has been opened, and toll charges... will be waived for 30 days,” Anwar announced in his speech at the launching ceremony.

The prime minister also light-heartedly acknowledged claims that the expressway was fast-tracked because it runs near his private home in Sungai Long.

“At last, the Sungai Long problem is resolved. Please don’t say it’s because this project is near the prime minister’s house; that’s not true,” he said.

He also pointed out that he moved to Sungai Long in 2020, one year after the project was supposed to have been completed.

“I thought it would be ready by 2021, but it turned out to be 2025. Praise be to God, better late than never.”

Looking ahead, Anwar issued a stern warning regarding Phase Two of the EKVE project, stating that the government would supervise it closely.

“If it’s delayed, you’d better watch out,” he said.

A general view of the Ampang Toll Plaza on the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) on August 29, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

EKVE Phase One: Route and benefits

The 16.8km stretch of the EKVE is opening tomorrow along with an 8.4km network of access ramps.

This dual-carriageway highway is a key part of the Kuala Lumpur Outer Ring Road (KLORR) network and is designed to ease traffic flow on the outskirts of the Klang Valley.

It features four interchanges — Sungai Long, Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Hulu Langat and Ampang — as well as four toll plazas and two lay-bys.

With its opening, road users will have a more convenient alternative route linking Kajang and Semenyih to areas like Hulu Langat and Ampang, with connections to the Kajang-SILK Highway and the SUKE Expressway.

Travel time between Ampang and the Sungai Long-Kajang area is projected to be cut by up to 20 minutes.