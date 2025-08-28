KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Not for the faint-hearted, Kuala Lumpur Tower has unveiled a new attraction that lets visitors walk 300 metres above the city in a transparent glass cube.

Called Glass Box (Merdeka), the installation extends dramatically from the tower’s Sky Terrace, giving thrill-seekers a chance to step into the open sky with the capital’s skyline — and Menara 118, the world’s second tallest building — as the backdrop.

In a media release, KL Tower said the launch was held in conjunction with Merdeka month.

The rose-gold framed cube is built with three layers of tempered laminated glass and can hold up to six visitors at a time.

The effect is a dizzying but photogenic encounter, designed for panoramic selfies, reels and videos that look as though one is suspended in the air.

“It’s no longer about just checking off landmarks — it’s about living them,” said LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Khairil Faizal Hj Othman.

“Glass Box (Merdeka) gives our visitors the thrill of height, the beauty of design, and the pride of standing amidst Malaysia’s evolving skyline.”

The attraction adds a new dimension to KL Tower, long one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks, and places it alongside other global sky-high experiences such as Chicago’s Skydeck Ledge and the Dubai Frame.

Glass Box (Merdeka) is now open to the public, with tickets available on-site at Kuala Lumpur Tower.