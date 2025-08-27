KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) stretch from Kota Kinabalu to Kudat is scheduled for phased completion by the third quarter of 2028, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the project involves the construction of a coastal road covering eight work packages, from Package 7 to Package 14, which are currently being implemented under close monitoring by the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR).

“To date, four of the 35 work packages under LPB Sabah have been completed and opened to road users. For the Kota Kinabalu–Kudat stretch, progress varies according to package, with some nearly completed while the remaining packages are scheduled for phased completion until 2028,” he said.

Responding to a question from Datuk Verdon Bahanda (Independent–Kudat) during the Dewan Rakyat oral question session today, Nanta said Package 10 (Bintulu–Rampaian Laut) has reached 97.11 per cent progress and is expected to be completed on Nov 14 this year. Package 8 (Sepanggar–Berungis Roundabout) stands at 84.24 per cent and is expected to be completed by Dec 10, 2025.

Package 7 (Inanam–Sepanggar) has achieved 87.91 per cent progress and is scheduled for completion on Nov 2, 2026.

Nanta said the 706-kilometre LPB project in Sabah is a high-impact development prioritised by the Works Ministry, and the ministry remains committed to ensuring its completion on schedule to strengthen Sabah’s federal road network. — Bernama