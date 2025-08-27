LAHAD DATU, Aug 27 — A live World War II-era bomb discovered on the banks of Sungai Segama in Kampung Batu 8 has been safely detonated by police bomb disposal experts.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said the unexploded ordnance (UXO) was destroyed at 11.33 am today by the Sabah Contingent Bomb Disposal Unit in a controlled operation.

“The team used a low-order detonation method with an electric system and specialised explosives. The operation was completed without any injuries or property damage,” he said in a statement.

The operation involved four officers and 17 personnel, including members of the Lahad Datu District Bomb Disposal Unit.

The UXO was reported on Sunday by a 52-year-old man who found the device while fishing along the riverbank. — Bernama