PUTRAJAYA, Aug 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah held discussions today in conjunction with the 26th Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders’ Consultation (ALC).

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who arrived at Seri Perdana at 10.30 am accompanied by Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, was received by Anwar.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and several Cabinet ministers were also present.

Upon arrival, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Anwar witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

The two leaders later held a four-eyed meeting to discuss various matters, including the longstanding close bilateral relations.

The Sultan of Brunei is also scheduled to attend a luncheon hosted by Anwar at Seri Perdana.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is undertaking a state visit to Malaysia at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The ALC is the highest bilateral mechanism between Malaysia and Brunei, serving as a platform for both leaders to review the progress of existing cooperation, discuss current issues and exchange views on regional and international matters of mutual interest.

In 2024, Brunei was Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner in Asean, with total trade amounting to RM7.53 billion (US$1.77 billion).

Between January and June this year, Malaysia-Brunei trade reached US$690 million (RM3.02 billion), comprising exports of US$500 million (RM2.18 billion) and imports of US$190 million (RM840 million). — Bernama