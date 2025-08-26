KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the Federal Territories Forestry Department is moving to gazette two new permanent forest reserves in the capital.

Speaking to the Dewan Rakyat today, she said the proposal involves designating 20.57 hectares at Bukit Dinding and five hectares at Pulai Trail as permanent forest reserves.

“The application has been considered by the Land Working Committee which was convened in March,” she said.

“This adds to the most recent gazettement of a permanent forest reserve in 2021, namely the Sungai Besi Forest Reserve, with an additional 23.83 hectares,” she added.

Dr Zaliha was responding to a supplementary question from Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman who asked if the ministry had specific plans to increase forest areas in Kuala Lumpur to improve air quality and public well-being.

Dr Zaliha also highlighted her recent working visit to Italy, saying the Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forest) project there could inspire similar efforts to introduce more greenery in Kuala Lumpur.