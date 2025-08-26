IPOH, Aug 26 — An unidentified person was struck by a Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) train at Kilometre (km) 156 near the back of a temple in Chemor town here yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police were informed by KTMB after the driver of the train reported hearing a loud bang at the location.

“Preliminary investigations show the incident occurred around 6 am when the train was travelling north from Ipoh. The train driver heard a crash impact at the front of the train but could not identify the object due to the dark and foggy conditions.

“A subsequent check on the tracks found fragments of a human body along with personal belongings believed to belong to the victim. An examination was carried out by the forensic unit of the Perak police contingent headquarters (IPK) K9 Unit and a pathology team of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB),” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was believed to be male, based on the clothing.

He said the body fragments were sent to the HRPB Forensic Department for a post-mortem scheduled for today.

“So far, no criminal elements or foul play have been detected, and the case is classified as sudden death (SDR) until the victim’s identity can be determined.

“Police urge any family or anyone who have a missing relative to contact the investigation officer, Sjn Mohd Safrizal Mohd Saad at 017-3446790, the Chemor police station or Ipoh police headquarters for confirmation and identity verification,” he added. — Bernama