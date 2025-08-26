JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 26 — Three policemen claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today after they were charged with six counts of accepting bribes totalling RM12,300 about two years ago.

The three accused — Inspector Deris Jerman, 43; Corporal Mohd Fahmee Mohd Top, 37; and Lance Corporal Muhammad Taufiyqul Hakim Mohd Zaki, 29 — pleaded not guilty after the charges against them were read out before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

Based on the charge sheet, Deris and Mohd Fahmee were jointly charged with five counts of allegedly accepting bribes from three individuals as inducement not to seize a lorry and also not to conduct an investigation under the Road Transport Act 1987.

The duo were charged with committing the offences at Kilometre 26, Jalan Nitar, Mersing, and at the Maybank Mersing branch between 3pm and 5.52pm on November 30, 2023.

The offences are framed under Section 16(a)(A) and Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which provides for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Taufiyqul is charged with soliciting a bribe of RM800 as inducement not to seize a lorry and also not to conduct an investigation under the Road Transport Act 1987.

He is accused of committing the offence at Kilometre 26, Jalan Nitar in Mersing at 12.30pm on November 19, 2023.

For the offence, he is charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

MACC prosecuting officer Alice Voon Mei Ling appeared for the prosecution, while the three accused were represented by counsel Mohd Azlan Shah Mohd Alias.

The court set bail at RM10,000 each for Deris and Mohd Fahmee, while Muhammad Taufiyqul was granted bail of RM6,000.

Mention and submission of documents have been fixed for September 30.