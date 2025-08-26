PETALING JAYA, Aug 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on government-linked investment companies (GLICs) to increase their investments in an effort to bridge the digital divide among Malaysians.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said such corporate initiatives will not only support the country’s development, but will also ensure that no one is left behind in the digital transformation.

According to him, GLICs have been major investors in the country, but their investments should also take into account prevailing issues such as the digital gap among the people.

“What’s the point of discussing connectivity, 4G, 5G and artificial intelligence if the majority of the people are being marginalised?

“AI and digital transformation must also solve part of the digital divide between the fortunate city dwellers and the poor in cities, villages and remote areas,” he said when launching the CelcomDigi CD:NXT programme at CelcomDigi Hub in Subang Jaya here today.

Also present at the launch were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Meanwhile, Anwar expressed his appreciation to CelcomDigi for implementing the CD:NXT initiative to develop professionals skilled in artificial intelligence (AI) who can lead Malaysia’s digital transformation.

“This CelcomDigi corporate initiative will meet part of our needs. CelcomDigi is a large company and therefore has a huge role in elevating the nation’s status in the telecommunications, digital and AI fields,” he said, noting that CelcomDigi has responded well to his various requests including those related to school and village adoption as well as provision of facilities and training. — Bernama