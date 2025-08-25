KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Police have arrested two men, aged 37 and 43, over separate posts on social media platform X that allegedly carried seditious elements and criminal intimidation.

In a statement, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk M Kumar S Muthuvelu said police were investigating the X accounts @chongkahtze and @ifactoreal.

According to the statement, one post referred to Malaysia being “taken over by extremists” and that “there will be a revolution”, while the other concerned “a comment on an Israeli attack on the prime minister’s residence”.

Police said the Classified Crimes Investigation Unit (D5) opened investigations after receiving reports.

The first case is being investigated for sedition, making statements likely to cause public fear or alarm, and improper use of network facilities.

The second is being investigated for criminal intimidation, making statements likely to cause public fear or alarm, and improper use of network facilities.

Both suspects have been remanded under the Criminal Procedure Code, with the first held for two days from August 25 to 26 and the second for four days from August 25 to 28.

Firm action without compromise will be taken against any party that deliberately makes or circulates statements that have seditious tendencies, amount to criminal intimidation, or may cause public fear and disturb social harmony in Malaysia,” police said

Police also highlighted the possible penalties: for sedition, a fine up to RM5,000 or imprisonment up to three years or both; for criminal intimidation, up to two years’ jail or a fine (or up to seven years for serious threats such as causing death or grievous hurt); for statements likely to cause public fear or alarm, up to two years’ jail or a fine or both; and for improper use of network facilities, a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or imprisonment up to two years or both.