JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 25 — All nearby public infrastructure within the radius of yesterday’s mild earthquake’s epicentre is reported to be safe without any serious damage.

Johor Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communication Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the Public Works Department (JKR) and Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that all federal and state infrastructure located five kilometres from the epicentre are stable.

He said the 47 state bridges, 14 federal bridges, 10 federal flyovers and three dams, consisting of the Bekok Dam in Segamat, the Sembrong Dam in Batu Pahat and the Macap Dam in Kluang, are structurally safe.

“The Johor government would like to assure the public that the state JKR will continue to inspect and monitor all bridges, flyovers and roads in the affected areas.

“In addition, the state JKR will ensure that the safety level of the dam is under control and stable. If there is any impact or structural damage, immediate action will be taken by the authorities,” Mohamad Fazli said in a statement on his official Facebook page today.

He was updating the public on the safety and structural integrity of public infrastructure following yesterday’s mild earthquake in Segamat.

Mohamad Fazli, who is the Bukit Pasir assemblyman, advised the public to follow official channels for updates and verified information.

“This is to avoid confusion or speculation. The safety of the people of Johor is the state government’s top priority,” he said.

Yesterday, Johor experienced a rare quake, which caused no significant damage or injuries.

The tremor was felt across several states, including Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and southern Pahang.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department reported a 4.1-magnitude quake at 6.13am, with the epicentre 5km west of Segamat at a depth of 10km.

Later on the same day, a second, milder tremor with a magnitude of 2.8 hit the same regions at 9am, centred 28km north-west of Kluang, Johor.