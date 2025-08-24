KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The son of a former national leader was arrested after police found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop on the Sprint Highway near the Damansara Toll Plaza yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the arrest of the man, who is in his 20s.

The suspect was reportedly driving in reverse at high speed in a suspicious manner at KM0.6 of the highway when police intervened.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a small quantity of heroin and several items believed to be used for drug consumption.

The man was taken to the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for further action.

Sources said the suspect also has two prior drug-related records. — Bernama