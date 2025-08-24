JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 24 — The Segamat police has received three reports on property damage due to this morning’s weak earthquake so far.

Segamat district police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said there was no report involving injuries or casualties received.

“Monitoring will be continued to ensure Segamat is safe, especially concerning security and public order,” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public to report any emergency incident to the nearest police station or the Segamat district police headquarters at 07-932422.

Two tremors were detected, the first a 4.1 magnitude quake in Segamat at 6.13am, and the second, a 2.8 magnitude quake at 9am in the area of Yong Peng near Batu Pahat district, about 28 kilometres northwest of Kluang, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department. — Bernama