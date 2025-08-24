JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 24 — The Johor government has urged the public to stay away from unsafe structures and remain alert to instructions from the authorities following a weak earthquake detected in Segamat at 6.13 am today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said he had contacted Segamat district officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi, who confirmed that no casualties or property damage had been reported so far.

“The state government is monitoring the situation closely with the relevant agencies. My advice to the people is to avoid weak structures and always heed instructions from the authorities.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) will continue to carry out close monitoring and provide updates from time to time,” he said in a Facebook post this morning.

Onn Hafiz also called on the public to pray for Johor and the country to be spared from disasters.

Meanwhile, State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said MetMalaysia had issued a statement on the incident.

He said the 4.1-magnitude quake was felt in many parts of Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and southern Pahang. — Bernama