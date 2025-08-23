KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is inviting Malaysians to attend the 'Himpunan & Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza' at Dataran Merdeka on Sunday to show solidarity with the Palestinian people's struggle.

He said the gathering is not only a symbol of support for their Palestinian brethren who continue to be oppressed by the Zionist regime but will also be the starting point for a delegation of activists who will be bringing aid to Gaza at the end of this month.

"God willing, this Sunday we will gather at Dataran Merdeka to express our solidarity with our Palestinian brethren who continue to be oppressed by the Zionist regime.

"Let's raise the banners of justice and humanity at the 'Himpunan & Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza.' May these prayers and efforts become a source of strength for our brethren to continue to rise in the struggle to liberate the land of Palestine," he said in a post on his official Facebook page yesterday.

The event, jointly organised by the Malaysian Islamic Organisations Consultative Council (MAPIM) and Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM), is under the patronage of the Prime Minister and supported by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar, and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

According to the organisers, more than 100,000 participants from across the country are expected to attend the gathering with a white dress code. — Bernama