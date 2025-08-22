KOTA BHARU, Aug 22 — Malaysians are advised to postpone any plans to visit Thailand in the near future unless absolutely necessary, following the bomb attack in Tak Bai, Narathiwat, yesterday.

Chairman of the state committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage, Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor said safety must be a priority for those who still need to journey to the neighbouring country.

“Bombing incidents in Thailand are not new. So while the situation remain volatile, it’s best for people of this state to delay travel plans there, especially with the upcoming holiday season.

“This preventive measure is important to avoid incidents that could threaten personal safety. When such incidents occur, it should be taken as a warning not to go there,” he said after opening the second branch of ‘Nasi Kerabu Kaklah’ in Kampung Kayu Rendang, Melor, here yesterday.

On Wednesday, media reported that three members of the Volunteer Defence Force were injured after a bomb-rigged car exploded near a checkpoint in Kampung Khok Mafueang, Salamai subdistrict in Tak Bai, an incident blamed on insurgents from the Thai south.

A spokesman for the Narathiwat provincial police reportedly stated that the bomb-laden vehicle was parked in front of a furniture shop about 10 metres from the Salamai checkpoint with the engine still running before it was detonated via remote control.

Meanwhile, commenting on the arrest of 36 undocumented (illegal) immigrants from Myanmar who boarded a chartered tour bus in Pasir Mas yesterday, Kamaruddin stressed that tour bus operators must not abuse the facilities granted.

“The state government has long allowed sightseeing and chartered buses to enter the state. However, this facility must be used according to procedures. The tour bus is meant to carry tourists, not foreign workers.

“We hope this incident does not affect the leniency granted to the operators, to the point that the leeway has to be revoked,” he said.

Yesterday, 36 illegal immigrants from Myanmar travelling on a chartered tour bus were detained by a team from Battalion 8 of the General Operations Force (GOF) in Kampung Serongga, Pasir Mas. — Bernama