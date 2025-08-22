PUTRAJAYA, Aug 22 — The Gohtong Jaya Fire and Rescue Station in Genting Highlands, Pahang, which will be developed through a public-private partnership, is expected to be completed by 2027.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad said Genting Malaysia Bhd (GenM) has already undertaken key steps to facilitate the station’s construction, including appointing a contractor.

“GenM has requested an extension for the construction period due to the complex technicalities involved in developing the Genting Highlands area.

“... we have granted GenM special clearance to extend the development period by 24 months. God willing, we expect the project to be completed within two years,” Nor Hisham said after the JBPM monthly assembly and handover of two Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) units from MMC Gamuda KVMRT Sdn Bhd here today.

Earlier, Housing and Local Government Minister, Nga Kor Ming, said the Gohtong Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, to be built on a two-acre site, will be the first of its kind to be developed through a public-private partnership.

Nga said the station and quarters, approved in 2021 under the 12th Malaysia Plan, will receive partial funding from GenM.

The total cost for constructing the station is estimated at RM68.3 million, with the government contributing RM39 million and the remainder being covered by GenM as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Meanwhile, Nor Hisham said JBPM will request tax exemptions for private companies involved in CSR initiatives in recognition for their contributions.

“For example, we have requested tax exemption packages for GenM to encourage other private companies to collaborate on similar projects,” he said.

Regarding the two FRTs received by JBPM, Nor Hisham highlighted that the units, worth RM1.73 million, will be stationed along the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) routes to enhance operational efficiency.

“The equipment is in excellent condition, with very low mileage, and is ready for use,” he said, adding that the specifications match those used by JBPM. — Bernama