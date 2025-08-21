LABUAN, Jan 24 — The Labuan Special Corruption Court today fined a former Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veteran RM48,000 after he pleaded guilty to 12 alternative charges of submitting false documents in claims exceeding RM336,000.

Fairuzul Fazillah Musa, formerly attached to MAF Labuan, had initially been charged under Section 471, read with Section 468 of the Penal Code.

He was accused of using forged documents as genuine in claims for local training and annual honorarium allowances between January 2015 and February 2016.

The prosecution later offered 12 alternative charges under Section 471 read with Section 465 of the Penal Code, to which he pleaded guilty.

Judge Jason Juga also imposed a fine of RM4,000 on each charge, in default four months’ imprisonment, amounting to RM48,000, which was fully settled by the accused.

Deputy public prosecutor Joe Randy Juster appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama