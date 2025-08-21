KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Government efforts to counter espionage elements that could jeopardise national security, and Malaysia’s ability to host Formula 1 (F1) again, are expected to take the spotlight in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s portal, Roy Angau Gingkoi (GPS-Lubok Antu) will ask the Home Minister to outline prevention and intervention measures to address espionage activities that threaten national security during the Minister’s Question Time.

At the same session, Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu) is set to ask the Youth and Sports Minister whether Malaysia can host F1 again, and the steps to maximise the utilisation of the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) so it delivers contributions and benefits to the nation.

Datuk Dr Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) will seek clarification from the Prime Minister on whether direct-negotiation procurement is still being practised by Lembaga Tabung Haji, a statutory body under the purview of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

During the oral question and answer session, Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS-Batang Sadong) will ask the Agriculture and Food Security Minister about plans to position Sarawak as a food security hub under the new policy, in line with the successful implementation of the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030).

Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) is set to ask the Works Minister about measures to address serious damage along key roads in the area, including links to factories and the access route to Northport, caused by frequent heavy-vehicle movements and indiscriminate roadside parking.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (BN-Bera) will ask the Health Minister about the current threat level of Covid-19 variants to high-risk groups, noting the country recorded 57 deaths last year.

After the Q&A session, the sitting is scheduled to proceed with the first readings of the Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025, the Urban Renewal Bill 2025 and the Atomic Energy Licensing (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The House will then continue the winding-up of the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) motion by the relevant ministries.

The current Dewan Rakyat meeting is scheduled to run for 24 days until Aug 28. — Bernama