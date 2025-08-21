KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a total of three high-profile arrests were made between 2020 and 2025, amid concerns over foreign espionage and interference that may threaten national security.

He said the arrests of two Chinese nationals and one Malaysian citizen were related to cases of kidnapping and unauthorised surveillance that posed a potential threat to national security.

“The ministry, through the police, will continue to implement strategic preventive measures to address espionage threats,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during the Ministerial Question Time session here.

“[This includes] monitoring, inter-agency cooperation, and international intelligence sharing, to ensure the country’s sovereignty and interests are always protected, while appropriate legal action will be taken against any intelligence agents found guilty.”

Saifuddin said the first arrest involved Malaysian private investigator Nidarahayu Zainal, who was allegedly hired by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency for RM100,000 to kidnap two Palestinian men.

Her trial is currently ongoing at the Kuala Lumpur High Court under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001 and Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961.

He then said the other two arrests involved Chinese nationals Li Luorong and Chen Junhao, who were detained on August 6, 2025 after operating drones in a restricted area near the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Jalan Padang Tembak, Kuala Lumpur.

He explained that authorities alleged that the pair mapped an area of 14.27 square kilometres and captured 6,161 images covering sensitive locations including Bukit Dinding, Mindef, and the Police Training Centre (Pulapol).

“They were charged under Section 3(a) of the Official Secrets Act 1972 for obtaining and collecting official information in a prohibited area, and Section 4(1) for possessing such information without authorisation.

“Both individuals are currently held at Sungai Buloh Prison, and the case will return to court on September 11, 2025 for submission of documents,” he added.

He was responding to a question from Lubok Antu MP Roy Angau Gingkoi who asked about the preventive and intervention measures taken by the ministry to address elements of espionage that occur and could threaten national security.

Saifuddin said the police, especially the Special Branch, are taking steps such as monitoring, cyber intelligence, investment screening, and public awareness to counter foreign threats, while stressing the government’s commitment to bolstering surveillance and working with local and international partners to secure sensitive areas.