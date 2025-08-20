GEORGE TOWN, Aug 20 — Police confirmed they received a report about an incident involving a car being struck by an arrow on Jalan Macalister here, which has since gone viral on social media.

Northeast police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the 57-year-old male driver lodged the report, and investigations confirmed that the incident occurred at 3.30pm on August 13.

“While the complainant was driving from Air Itam towards Jalan Pangkor and passing through Jalan Macalister, an arrow, believed to have come from an archery activity, suddenly lodged itself onto the right rear door of his car.

“The man was unharmed in the incident, and the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak said checks revealed that an archery training activity organised by the Penang State Sports Council (MSN) was being held at the school field adjacent to Jalan Macalister, and it was halted on Aug 14 after the incident was reported.

He added that the matter was also reported to the Penang MSN and the State Education Department by the school.

A viral 51-second video showed a car driver shocked after discovering an arrow lodged in his car as he drove along the road. — Bernama