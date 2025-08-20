KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The results of the 2025 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Repeat (SPMU) examination will be out tomorrow, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

It said that a total of 10,049 candidates had registered to sit for the repeat examination at 186 examination centres nationwide.

“Candidates can check their 2025 SPMU examination results from August 21 to August 27 between 10am and 6pm,” it said in a statement today.

Candidates can check their results online via the website myresultspmu.moe.gov.my or through the short messaging service (SMS) by typing SPMU followed by the identification card and index number and sending it to 15888.

“The MOE congratulates all candidates on their 2025 SPMU examination results,” it added. — Bernama