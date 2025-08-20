HONG KONG, Aug 20 — Imagine waking up and your kopi-o is already brewing because your artificial intelligence (AI) assistant knows you had a late night.

It booked your e-hailing ride to the train station, reminded you to top up your e-wallet and even suggested an umbrella because rain clouds over Bangsar are moving in faster than expected.

AI is no longer just a buzzword. Across Asia, the technology is already woven into daily life — and Malaysia is only beginning to catch up.

But what exactly is AI?

At its simplest, AI refers to computer systems that can perform tasks which typically require human intelligence — such as understanding language, recognising images, solving problems and learning from data.

Unlike traditional software, AI can adapt, spot patterns and make predictions quickly and accurately.

In Malaysia, AI is already shaping daily life behind the scenes.

E-commerce platforms use it to recommend products and time flash sales, banking mobile applications detect unusual spending and categorise expenses automatically and ride-hailing platforms adjust fares based on traffic and demand, while Rapid KL taps AI data to optimise bus routes.

But compared to its Asian neighbours, Malaysia is still in the early stages of adoption.

Recently, Malay Mail joined a group of Asean journalists on a visit to Hong Kong and Shenzhen to see how AI is being integrated into city life and daily routines.

Cyberport Hong Kong corporate communications senior manager Cindy Fung demonstrates the use of AI in the classroom. — Picture courtesy of China Daily Asia Pacific

What’s it like in Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, AI already plays a visible role in daily operations.

The MTR (Mass Transit Railway) uses sensors and real-time algorithms to manage crowd flow and adjust train frequency, preventing congestion on busy platforms.

Government services rely on AI chatbots to handle tax and permit applications in multiple languages.

The private sector is also leaning on AI, for example retailers like Watsons in Hong Kong deploy AI-powered mirrors that analyse skin and recommend products instantly.

In hospitals, AI is used to pre-screen chest X-rays, freeing doctors to concentrate on more complex cases.

Even the Legislative Council (LegCo) taps AI to transcribe and summarise lengthy debates, making proceedings more accessible to the public.

Among the tools used most often is iFLYTEK, a China-based AI platform that does simultaneous interpretation.

It is able to support 60 languages for text translation with about 15 languages optimised for real-time speech-to-speech or live transcription at conference level.

Smart traffic with AI in Shenzhen

Just across the border from Hong Kong, in Shenzhen, one of the most visible applications of AI is on the roads.

Once a quiet fishing village, the city now operates a sophisticated traffic control system built in collaboration with Huawei from 2019.

At its core is an ultra-broadband network capable of processing 40 times more data than traditional systems.

Combined with citywide surveillance, AI detects fake plates, scrapped vehicles and multiple violations in real time.

China’s approach

Beyond Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China has embedded AI across various sectors.

Healthcare platforms such as InferVision help detect early signs of lung cancer.

In agriculture, AI monitors weather, soil and pests to optimise yields — for instance, supporting Maoming’s lychee industry.

In classrooms, the Squirrel AI platform personalises lessons in real time, giving each student a tailored learning path.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the launch of the Asean AI Malaysia Summit 2025 (AAIMS 2025) at MITEC in Kuala Lumpur on August 12, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Will AI take over jobs?

Malaysia’s National AI Roadmap is focused on preparing the workforce through upskilling and ethical adoption.

For example, the Education Ministry has announced the introduction of AI basics in schools from 2027, supported by 10,000 smartboards nationwide and pilot projects that flag dropout risks.

In classrooms, AI is already helping teachers by generating learning summaries for parents and highlighting struggling students.

In offices, it assists with translations, document drafting and grammar checks.

In tourism, it could one day guide visitors to halal eateries, recommend local food or provide flood alerts in real time.

Experts say AI is less about replacing people and more about amplifying the workforce.

Like it or not, AI is already creeping into Malaysians’ daily routines — from online shopping to transport, classrooms and workplaces. The challenge ahead is not resisting the technology but preparing to use it wisely.

At the end of the day, AI is not about replacing people, but about amplifying what humans can already do.

For Malaysia, that future could be as personal as brewing your morning kopi-o and as public as streamlining government services — a digital assistant that makes life just a little smoother, wherever you are.