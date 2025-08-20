KOTA KINABALU, Aug 20 — A gag order has been issued on the bullying case of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir at Children’s Court here today.

The lawyer representing Zara Qairina’s family, Hamid Ismail, said that the gag order came under Section 15 of the Child Act 2001.

“We apologise for not being able to tell you what happened. We are following the law,” he told reporters here.

“Don’t misunderstand. This is not about covering up and protecting anyone in power, this is as per the law to protect the children.”

Section 15 of the Child Act 2001 in Malaysia prohibits the media from publishing images or reporting on children involved in legal proceedings, under protection, or deemed beyond control.

This includes criminal cases, legal conflicts, and situations where children are under protection or rehabilitation.

The presiding judge today was Elsie Primus, while lawyers representing the first accused student was Ram Singh, Joan Goh, abd Elmer Prem Gunasan.

For other four accused were represented by Azhier Farhan Arisin, Abdul Fikry Jaafar, ⁠Farah Nazriah Chun Lee, Fareez Salleh and Sylyester Kuan.

The court session today was closed, with only the prosecutors and lawyers representing the accused allowed into the courtroom to protect the identities of the minors.

Earlier, the accused were believed to have arrived in vehicles with blacked-out windows and entered the court via private entrance.

Security around the court complex was tight with police turning away unrelated individuals who tried to enter the building.

Court and police authorities initially did not allow reporters to even enter the court building.

There were no crowds of Zara supporters outside the courthouse today, unlike on Monday during the mention of the inquest date.

Yesterday, the Attorney General’s Chambers insisted that prosecutors will continue with its initial charges against the five minors accused of bullying the late Zara Qairina, despite a demand by the family’s lawyer for harsher provisions

It said the teenagers involved would be charged under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code, relating to the offence of using or making any threatening, abusive, or insulting words or communication.

Section 507C(1) which handles harassment prescribes a punishment of imprisonment up to one year, fine, or both.