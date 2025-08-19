KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Putra Heights inferno in April was a first in Petronas Gas Berhad’s (PGB) gas transmission history, which placed its 2,675km-long Peninsular Gas Utilisation (PGU) pipeline network under heavy public scrutiny.

Following investigations, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) concluded that soil subsidence led to the physical failure of the pipe, causing a gas leak that led to the explosion.

Describing the inferno as “a critical learning point”, PGB said the incident unearthed a new risk factor which was previously undetectable by conventional monitoring: deep subsoil movements.

The company has now mobilised a suite of specialised tools — namely the Geopig and the Electro-Magnetic Location (EML) survey — to keep track of underground soil movements and initiate swift intervention, if necessary.

Both tools are designed to provide high-resolution insights into the pipeline’s condition and surrounding environment.

The Geopig is a sophisticated in-line inspection tool that travels within the pipeline to detect movement, dents, or structural anomalies, especially those caused by soil shifting or ground subsidence.

Meanwhile, the EML helps to locate and map the exact position of the pipeline and nearby metallic structures to assess potential external interference risks.

PGB managing director and chief executive officer Abdul Aziz Othman

PGB managing director and chief executive officer Abdul Aziz Othman said the company has inspected over 90 per cent of its entire network with the tools, but found no other location indicating similar subsoil risk as Putra Heights.

However, Abdul Aziz said PGB will conduct annual Geopig and EML assessments for the next two to four years as part of a proactive programme to manage subsoil movement and enhance long-term safety.

The assessments will be the latest addition to PGB’s inspection and surveillance regime that currently includes internal pipeline assessments, cathodic protection, leak detection, slope monitoring, and aerial surveillance.

Abdul Aziz pointed out that gas pipelines that are operated and maintained properly can last for over 40 years, citing the company’s oldest pipeline — from Kerteh to Kemaman — that was installed in 1983 and replaced in 2024.

“Our pipeline integrity management programme has ensured that the PGU has operated safely without any major incidents since day one,” Abdul Aziz told Malay Mail through an email response recently.

“Notably, DOSH concluded that the pipeline’s condition and structural integrity were not compromised prior to the incident.

“Instead, the incident was attributed to unexpected underground soil weakening caused by water accumulation, a new risk factor, likely anthropogenic in origin,” he added.

Abdul Aziz said that the tragedy was a stark reminder of the risks involved in pipeline operations and a critical learning point for PGB to strengthen its integrity and subsoil risk management approach.

What’s happening at ‘ground zero’?

A new bypass line was installed at Putra Heights in July to restore natural gas supply to affected areas after the inferno.

Abdul Aziz said the new bypass line is structurally separated from the incident site, or “ground zero”, where soil stabilisation is ongoing.

Sheet piles have been strategically embedded as physical barriers between the two zones to reduce the risks of subsurface movement and soil instability.

Advanced sensors have also been installed on the sheet piles and along the pipeline to detect even minor shifts in the surrounding soil for immediate intervention, he added.

In July, Bernama also reported that PGB is designing a new permanent pipeline at Putra Heights with enhanced safety features, which will be installed on deep-piled slab foundations to provide greater structural resistance to soil movement and unpredictable ground shifts.

The layout reportedly will also include new shut-off valves to allow shorter isolation distances during emergencies.

This file picture shows houses destroyed in the aftermath of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on April 30, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif.

Other safety measures in the pipeline

Abdul Aziz said PGB has earmarked RM100 million for surface and soil stabilisation programmes over the next one to three years to mitigate risks triggered by surface movements along key pipeline stretches.

Additionally, the company is also exploring the use of satellite imaging and infrared drones for deeper subsurface risk assessment.

Simultaneously, PGB is also strengthening its public communication and emergency preparedness around the Right-of-Way (ROW).

A ROW is the designated area of land where PGB has the legal right to construct, operate, and maintain its gas pipelines and related infrastructure.

The communication efforts include establishing approved evacuation and emergency routes, implementing a public notification system to alert nearby communities in the event of an emergency, and conducting periodic drills to ensure readiness and coordination between PGB, local authorities, and the public.