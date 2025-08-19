KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 98 — The Health Ministry (MOH) said it has not terminated its RM98.3 million contract for the supply of fabric for nurses’ uniforms, despite complaints last year that the material provided was of poor quality and likened to burial shrouds.

In a Parliamentary written reply, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the contract remains in effect until the end of this year and the supplier is still required to replace any substandard fabric delivered to hospitals and health facilities.

“The Contract for the Supply of Uniform Fabric for various schemes of service in the MOH remains in force until 31 December, 2025.

“Under the contract, the company is required to replace fabric supplied to Responsibility Centres under MOH if it is found not to meet the specified standards, in addition to being subjected to fines should the company fail to deliver the fabric by the dates stipulated in the Government Purchase Order document.”

He was responding to Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, who had asked whether the RM98.3 million contract for the supply of nurses’ uniforms, which was found to be of poor quality, had been terminated and awarded to another company.

According to ministry records, a total of 3,281.2 metres of fabric has already been replaced by the company this year. No replacements were demanded in 2023 and 2024.

Dzulkefly also revealed that as of July 25, the supplier was fined RM665,334.95 for late deliveries during the contract period.

“Written reminders have also been issued to the company, warning that the agreement may be terminated if they fail to take corrective action in line with the contract’s terms and conditions,” he said.

However, Dzulkefly stressed that since the supplier has so far complied with replacement requirements and other clauses, no termination has been carried out.

In February, the MOH had requested the replacement of nurse uniforms supplied by Peluang Kristal (M) Sdn Bhd due to the poor quality of fabric used.

Dzulkefly explained that the fabric failed to meet the required specifications after an investigation was conducted last year.