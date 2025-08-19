KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Ministry of Transport (MOT) is in principle ready to discuss with Singapore the implementation of cross-border e-hailing between Johor and the republic.

He said the matter had been raised with Singapore’s former Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, but the republic was not ready to discuss the proposal at that time.

“This matter cannot be implemented by one party alone; both sides must agree before it can be implemented,” he said when winding up the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) for the MOT in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Regarding the Special Op for Foreign Vehicle E-Hailing on Aug 13, he said the Road Transport Department (JPJ) had detained and seized four private vehicles driven by Singaporean individuals, which are still under investigation by JPJ.

“Why is there this special operation? Because at the Singapore level, they are also enforcing the law on private vehicles from Malaysia, especially those from Johor Bahru entering Singapore, which are being stopped. It is said that they are providing an illegal service, such as e-hailing services.

“So, we are also taking the same approach in enforcing our laws as a reciprocal approach to what is being implemented in Singapore, but we hope there is a better long-term solution so that this cross-border connectivity can be improved,” he said.

To address the issue of cross-border traffic congestion between Johor and Singapore, Loke said the federal government is, among other things, upgrading the main road network connecting the Bukit Chagar Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link station to make traffic flow more efficient.

At the same time, he said the MOT and the Johor state government had announced an initiative to expand the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) scheme as a medium-term solution.

“The Johor government has also identified 13 bus routes from JB Sentral to strategic locations for passenger convenience. This initiative aims to create a more efficient intermediate bus network connecting residential and commercial areas to the Bukit Chagar RTS station,” he said.

In addition, he said the MOT, through Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB), is planning to introduce the Southern Commuter service to complement rail services in the southern part of Peninsular Malaysia.

Loke said the service will provide faster, more comfortable, and cost-effective mobility access for people’s daily commutes, in addition to being expected to be a catalyst for regional economic growth through increased connectivity within the region and reducing traffic congestion by offering a more sustainable alternative to private vehicle use.

Regarding the proposal to build a Light Rail Transit (LRT) or Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) to Langkawi, Loke said the matter was not considered by the MOT as it could be very costly.

He said, however, the MOT has various other proposals to improve public transport connectivity between Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis to Langkawi, including exploring the use of more modern and suitable boats or ferries.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting resumes today. — Bernama