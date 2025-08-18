KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 18 — Muslim men in Terengganu who miss Friday prayers without valid reasons risk a fine of up to RM3,000, a two-year jail term, or both, after the Shariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) Enactment 2016 now comes into effect.

State Information, Preaching and Shariah Empowerment exco Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi said while previously, only those who failed to attend three consecutive Friday prayers could be penalised, now missing it even once will be punishable.

“This reminder is important because Friday prayers are not only a religious symbol but also an expression of obedience among Muslims.

“Therefore, punishment will only be imposed as a last resort if reminders are ignored by those who neglect this obligation,” he was quoted saying by Berita Harian.

He said banners would be displayed at mosque compounds to remind worshippers of the obligation to perform Friday prayers.

The campaign is also intended to raise public awareness of the law already in force in Terengganu.

He urged Muslims to accept the implementation of the law as an effort to educate and preserve the dignity of Islam, particularly among the younger generation.

“Enforcement action can be taken through public reports or via patrols and joint operations by Terengganu Islamic Affairs Department (JHEAT) officers together with local authorities (PBT).

“This section has existed since the law was first enacted in 2001, and was then amended in 2016,” he said.

The Enactment was passed in 2016, and also included amendments on sections handling Shariah offences such as failure to respect Ramadan and harassing women in public places.

Previously, the Shariah offence of missing Friday prayers were punishable by a maximum of six months imprisonment, or a fine not exceeding RM1,000.