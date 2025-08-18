KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Over 100,000 participants from across the country are expected to gather at Dataran Merdeka this Sunday for the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat — Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza”, the highlight of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025.

The event, jointly organised by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) and Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM), is held under the patronage of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with the support of Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Mapim chief executive officer Datuk Sani Araby, who is also the carnival director, said the gathering is especially meaningful as it coincides with the National Month celebration.

“We want Dataran Merdeka to become a sea of white as a symbol of Malaysian solidarity with the struggle in Gaza.

“As we celebrate independence, it is meaningful for us as a free nation to reflect on the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine and help them break free from the Zionist apartheid regime,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, CGM chief executive officer and Sumud Nusantara project director Nadir Al-Nuri said the gathering would amplify Malaysia’s voice of solidarity on the world stage.

“It will also be translated into action through the Global Sumud Flotilla, with activists from 39 countries joining a peaceful mission to sail towards Gaza, similar to the Madleen and Handala vessels,” he said.

The public is invited to attend with their families, dressed in white in solidarity with Gaza and Palestine, to join Maghrib prayers and solat hajat led by Sheikh Abdul Karim Al-Makki, followed by a religious lecture.

The programme will culminate with a special address by the prime minister, the Sumud Nusantara Declaration for Gaza, the symbolic flag-off of the Sumud Nusantara Flotilla delegation, and the recitation of Qunut Nazilah.

The three-day carnival from Aug 22 to 24 will also feature various attractions, including the VR Gaza Time Tunnel by Mapim, a hot air balloon show, Havoc Food Festival, exhibitions by various agencies, the launch of the “Gaza 101” Malaysia Projects Compendium, Kids World Hall and film screenings on Gaza’s struggle.

Over 1,000 vehicles from across the country and eight foreign nations are also expected to join a solidarity convoy, carrying Palestinian flags to Dataran Merdeka in a rare display of unity in Malaysia.

Public facilities, including prayer spaces, will be available, but attendees are advised to bring mats, prayer rugs and umbrellas, and are encouraged to use public transport for convenience and smooth traffic flow. — Bernama