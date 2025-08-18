KOTA BHARU, Aug 18 — Two brothers were charged in separate Magistrate’s Courts here today with trafficking 14.78 kilogrammes (kg) and 20.8 kg of drugs, believed to be ganja, two weeks ago.

No plea was recorded from Ahmad Ammar Rusydi Mohd Hanapi, 23, and Mohammed Hibatul-Alimi, 34, after the charges were read out before Magistrate Amal Razin Alias and Magistrate Wan Mohd Izzat Wan Abdullah, respectively, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge, Ahmad Ammar Rusydi was accused of trafficking 14.78 kg of ganja at a house near Kampung But, Ketereh, here at about 4.30 pm on Aug 5.

His brother, Mohammed Hibatul-Alimi, was separately charged with trafficking 20.8 kg of ganja at the same location, date and time.

Both charges were framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and are punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same law, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment, and if not sentenced to death, up to 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Syamsul Ikhmal Ramli and Nur Haziqah Hassan, while both accused were represented by lawyer Muhammad Hasif Hasan.

The court set Oct 16 for the re-mention of Ahmad Ammar Rusydi’s case, while Mohammed Hibatul-Alimi’s case was fixed for Oct 27.

Meanwhile, in separate proceedings at the Sessions Court, Ahmad Ammar Rusydi was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and live ammunition at the same location, time and date. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a Glock AEKZ847 Mariner 9x19 USA firearm along with 16 rounds of live ammunition, an offence under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years and a minimum of six strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by Muhammad Hasif.

The court fixed Sept 22 for mention. — Bernama