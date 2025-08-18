SHAH ALAM, Aug 18 — The investigation papers on the GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) case have been refined and resubmitted to the prosecution, said state Islamic Religious Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Mohammad Fahmi Ngah.

He said the state government is now awaiting further action from the prosecution against the company, which was previously alleged to have violated a fatwa on deviant teachings in Selangor.

“As of two weeks ago, I was informed that the investigation papers had been refined and resubmitted. That process is complete, so we are now waiting for further action from the public prosecutor,” he told reporters this after attending the Malaysian Book of Records Flexi Parking award ceremony here today.

Previously, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) arrested 108 individuals suspected of being involved with GISBH, most of whom were charged under Section 12 (c) of the Selangor Syariah Criminal Enactment relating to the enforced fatwa.

It was also reported that the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) is refining the law regarding actions against organisations or entities that violate gazetted fatwas.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Fahmi added that the latest development has also seen a decline in the number of former GISBH followers in Selangor, who are believed to have moved to other states after realising that the group’s network has been declared as deviant in the state.

“I was also informed that many GISBH followers have moved to other states, as the group has been banned under a fatwa in Selangor. As a result, we have seen their numbers here decline,” he said.

On the rehabilitation of GISBH followers, Mohammad Fahmi said all children rescued from charity homes linked to the group have since been enrolled in mainstream schools.

He added that the Lembaga Zakat Selangor is also ensuring that the children’s basic needs are met through the provision of aid.

“As for the parents, they have been attending Riqab classes provided by the authorities. The rehabilitation has been progressing well and remains ongoing for this six-month period,” he said. — Bernama