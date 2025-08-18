KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — MIC has reportedly said that its informal discussions for political cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN) does not mean it will jump over the current political aisle.

Malaysiakini cited its secretary-general Datuk S Ananthan saying that the Barisan Nasional (BN) component will not pull its support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration until it ends its term.

“MIC has indeed held informal discussions with PN. But that doesn’t mean we will withdraw support for the prime minister before the end of the unity government’s term.

“The issue of retracting support for the prime minister should not arise,” he was quoted saying.

Ananthan said MIC stands by its previous position of respecting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree to support the unity government.

MIC currently has one seat in the Dewan Rakyat: deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan’s Tapah.

Yesterday, MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran was reported confirming informal discussions with Perikatan Nasional (PN) as the party considers its future direction outside the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Vigneswaran said its leadership is reviewing its trajectory after motions from grassroots members in Kedah and Penang urged support for PN.

Earlier this month, Vigneswaran had already said the party is open to talks with other parties, as it seeks to rebuild following a more weakened position after the 15th general election.

Besides PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PN already has the Malaysian Indian People's Party and Gerakan as its component parties.