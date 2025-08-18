KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — A sales manager is pleading for his wife and 10-year-old son, who have been missing since July 25, to return or contact him immediately due to concerns for their safety.

Muhammad Paul David Arikhersamy, 39, said yesterday (August 17) was his son Muhammad Daniel Paul’s 10th birthday, but sadly, he could neither be with his son nor reach him.

“I’m very saddened not to be with my son on this special day. I’m worried about his safety,” he told Bernama with a heavy heart.

He alleged that his wife, Juananey Samlin, 45, fled with their son, and he had been unable to locate them despite lodging a police report at the Sentul District Police Headquarters on July 31.

“I have contacted her family members to find out the whereabouts of my wife and son, but there has been no response. Since their disappearance, my son has not attended school.

“The school has also frequently contacted me to inquire about his well-being,” he said, and admitted that a verbal altercation occurred between them before the incident.

Meanwhile, the police, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the case and said investigations are ongoing and the case has been classified as a missing person’s report.

Investigating officer Sergeant Abrar Farhan Mohd Tahir urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact him at 012-4371069 or Muhammad Paul David at 016-3033637. — Bernama