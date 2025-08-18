KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people of Pakistan and India as both countries grapple with devastating floods that have claimed hundreds of lives and displaced countless families.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia shared the grief of those affected, adding that the images of homes swept away, families mourning their loved ones, and rescue workers braving treacherous conditions are deeply heart-wrenching.

“In this difficult time, the people of Malaysia stand in solidarity with all those affected. We share your sorrow, and we draw strength from the bravery, compassion and endurance shown by so many on the frontlines,” he said in a post on his Facebook today.

He added that Malaysia’s thoughts and prayers are with all who are grieving and with those still searching for hope in the midst of the tragedy. — Bernama