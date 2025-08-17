KOTA KINABALU, Aug 17 — The inquest into the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir is scheduled to be mentioned tomorrow (Monday) at the Coroner’s Court here.

Her legal representatives, lawyers Hamid Ismail and Shahlan Jufri together with four others, confirmed the development on Sunday after being notified by the authorities overseeing the proceedings.

The Attorney General’s Chambers, on Aug 13, had announced its decision to hold the inquest after receiving and reviewing the police investigation report.

The inquest will focus on establishing the cause and circumstances of Zara Qairina’s death, including whether any criminal elements were involved.

It will be conducted under subsection 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593), ensuring the process is carried out independently and transparently. — The Daily Express