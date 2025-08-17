MUAR, Aug 17 — Police arrested five motorcyclists, including a teenager, for taking part in illegal street racing and performing dangerous stunts on Jalan Pintasan Temenggung Ahmad here early this morning.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said all five, aged between 17 and 28, were arrested in Op Samseng Jalanan at about 3.55 am.

He said those arrested were caught not only racing illegally but also performing the ‘Superman’ stunt and riding in a zig-zag manner from Jalan Pintasan Haji Kosai towards Jalan Pintasan Temenggung Ahmad.

“They have been remanded beginning today to assist investigations under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The police will continue to take strict action to curb illegal racing activities that endanger road users and disrupt public order,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama