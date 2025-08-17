KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — A female college student is suspected to have been murdered after being found hanging from the ceiling fan in the living room on the second floor of her family’s house at USJ 2/1, Subang Jaya, Selangor on Thursday.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said they received a call regarding the incident at about 11.55am from the victim’s father, who found his daughter, in her 20s, in that condition.

“A post-mortem was conducted by a pathologist from Serdang Hospital... the cause of death was confirmed to be due to bleeding around the hyoid bone (neck bone), while injuries to the muscles and bones were the result of manual strangulation,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim lived with her sister and cousin, but was alone at home at the time of the incident, adding that the house belonged to the family and no loss of property was reported.

Wan Azlan said no arrests have been made, so far, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He also advised the public not to make any speculations regarding the case on social media.

“Those with information are urged to assist in the investigation by contacting the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-78627100 or Investigation Officer ASP Zainol Aazizi Abu Bakar at 013-3227632,” he said. — Bernama