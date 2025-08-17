KOTA KINABALU, Aug 17 — The Sabah government will allocate about RM600,000 for gig workers in the e-hailing sector to open Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said a total 11,109 applications have been received from e-hailing workers to contribute to the EPF.

“I would like to announce that the state government is allocating nearly RM600,000 to assist those (e-hailing workers) who have yet to open up their EPF account,” he said at the Sabah Moto Day 8.0 at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Drill Field near here, today.

Hajiji was also glad to note that Sabah Moto Day continued to grow exponentially attracting about 60,000 motorcylists and motor enthusiasts from all over Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei this year.

The presence of many riders and visitors proved that motorcycling activities continue to hold a place in the hearts of youths and the general public, he said.

“I am impressed to see the support shown by all participants, regardless of age, race and religion, coming together to share the same passion.

“We should view this gathering from a positive perspective, as it can contribute, to some extent, to the economic generation of our state due to the large number of participants and visitors in conjunction with this programme, he said.

Advising participants of the Sabah Moto Day to prioritise safety while on road, Hajiji also hoped the gathering would help create greater safety awareness among the two- wheeler enthusiasts.

The chief minister also informed the participants that the state government viewed youths as asset, hence various initiatives have been implemented to develop the human capital.

The state government of today had spent a total RM1.33 billion including RM848.26 million for education assistance and RM485 million specifically for talent and skills development programmes from 2021 to 2025, he said.

“This has never been done by previous state governments. We are committed to develop our youths who are our future leaders,” he said.

At the end of his speech, Hajiji also led the participants to offer Al-Fatihah prayer for the late Zara Qairina Mahathir. — The Borneo Post