KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — A 61-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly threatening and attempting to hit a doctor at Ampang Hospital in Selangor.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the confrontation happened on August 12 at the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The victim, a 30-year-old doctor, told police the suspect became aggressive after missing a scheduled appointment and being given a new date.

“The suspect was said to have hurled abuse at the doctor and tried to punch him,” Azam said in a statement today.

Police later detained the man in Cheras on August 13. Checks showed he had three previous criminal records.

The suspect has since been released on bail while police finalise the investigation papers for submission to the deputy public prosecutor.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act for using insulting words.