TAWAU, Aug 17 — A foreign man in his 30s is being investigated for domestic violence, reportedly after beating her up for being slow to open the door of their rented room in Jalan Dunlop here.

Tawau deputy police chief Superintendent Champin Piuh said the victim who is in her 50s filed a formal complaint against her husband for the midnight attack that left bruises on her left arm, The New Sunday Times reported today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994, and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which controls entry into the country.

He added that the husband was arrested the next day by the roadside in the town centre.

The news report did not disclose when the incident happened.

The maximum punishment for voluntarily causing hurt is jail up to a year, or a fine up to RM2,000, or both.

Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994, deals with protection order breaches and the penalties are a little more complicated.

For breaches that involve the use of violence, the maximum punishment is jail up to a year, fine up to RM4,000, or both for the first time.

Subsequent breaches involving violence can land the convicted perpetrator a jail term between 72 hours and two years, and a maximum fine of RM5,000.