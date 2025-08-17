KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience to Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail at Istana Bukit Tunku, here.

According to a post on the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the meeting was to provide updates on current issues concerning the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and security matters.

Mohd Khalid was accompanied by PDRM Special Branch Director Datuk Ibrahim Darus and PDRM Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Datuk M Kumar.

It was the first meeting for Ibrahim and Kumar with His Majesty since taking up their respective new portfolios in PDRM. — Bernama