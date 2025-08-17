PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — An Indonesian woman was detained at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) yesterday after immigration officers discovered a suspicious security stamp in her passport.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said initial investigations found that the woman had entered Malaysia through immigration at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, Tanjung Kupang, Johor.

“However, further checks via the MyIMMs system showed no official record of entry or exit for the subject up to this year,” it said in a statement today.

Following this, AKPS said, the woman was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

According to the statement, the individual would be handed over to the Selangor Immigration Department’s Enforcement Division for further investigation and action.

AKPS said the matter will be investigated further to identify those responsible and disciplinary action will be taken against any officers involved.

AKPS also stressed that efforts to combat falsification of travel documents and any form of immigration law violations will be intensified to ensure the safety and integrity of the country’s entry points are maintained. — Bernama