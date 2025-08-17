KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Objections from organ donors’ next of kin remain one of the main challenges for organ donation in the country, where over 10,000 patients are still on the waiting list for transplants, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said more than 400,000 Malaysians had pledged to donate their organs, but the number is considered low compared to the current demand.

“The number of deceased donors is still small, with only 46 cases, or 1.33 donors per million population,” he told reporters after launching the National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week here today.

According to him, 10,800 kidney patients are waiting for transplants, in addition to those requiring liver, heart, and lung transplants.

“The organs most urgently needed are the liver and heart, as well as tissue and bone,” he said.

Dzulkefly said it is time for all parties to step up efforts and take proactive measures to strengthen the organ donation agenda in the country.

He added that the theme “Warisku, Hormati Ikrarku” of this year’s National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week serves as a call for the public to respect the pledges made by organ donors.

“Hopefully, with this theme guiding our awareness programmes and fostering greater consciousness, we will achieve more success in implementing organ donation, as our current accomplishments remain low compared to countries with predominantly Muslim populations such as Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Iran, not to mention European countries like Spain and the United States,” he said.

He said plans are also underway to transform the National Transplant Resource Centre into the National Transplant Centre as part of efforts to strengthen governance, increase capacity, and accelerate innovation in donation and transplant services, adding that the initiative is currently at the stakeholder engagement stage.

According to Dzulkefly, the agenda will be highlighted at the Asean Health Ministers’ Meeting 2026, expected to be held in Melaka, to ensure that organ donation and transplant initiatives become part of Asean health cooperation. — Bernama