KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has dismissed claims that it spent RM20 million on a rebranding exercise, calling the allegation “false and slanderous”.

In a statement today, TH said such claims were inaccurate and stressed that strengthening its brand remains important even after 60 years of operations.

“TH has enhanced its brand several times before. These efforts are a crucial investment to shift mindsets and encourage Muslims to save systematically to meet Haj requirements,” it said.

TH clarified that the actual budget for brand rejuvenation is only RM2 million per year over a three-year period. The exercise includes extensive market surveys and engagement with depositors to better understand their needs.

The statement noted that demographic changes among Malaysia’s Muslims have had a significant impact. TH has 9.6 million depositors — around 50 per cent of the country’s Muslim population — with over 80 per cent of transactions now conducted digitally.

More than 53 per cent of depositors have savings of less than RM1,300, far from sufficient for Haj preparations.

“The cost of performing the Haj for a low-income (B40) pilgrim in 2025 is RM15,000,” it added.

TH said it plans campaigns to encourage early, consistent, and systematic savings to help Muslims build enough funds for haj while ensuring sustainable investments for the institution.

The board of directors will also review its strategy to remain competitive, provide top-quality service, and attract more Malaysians — especially young people — to become depositors.