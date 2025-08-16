ALOR SETAR, Aug 16 — The elder sister of Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, Datuk Seri Tunku Sakinah Sultan Badlishah, died today. She was 95.

According to the statement issued by the Comptroller of Kedah Royal Household Datuk Seri Bakar Din, Tunku Sakinah died at Villa Seri Tunku at 6.35 am.

“Tunku Sakinah will be laid to rest at the Langgar Royal Mausoleum at 5 pm.

“Let us pray to Allah SWT for her soul to be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he said. — Bernama