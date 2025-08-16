KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has urged the government to prioritise quality and practicality in military asset acquisitions, warning against purchases based solely on agents’ recommendations.

Speaking at the 60th Anniversary Parade of the Special Forces Regiment at Kem Iskandar in Mersing, Johor today, the King emphasised that careful planning is essential to enhance the readiness of the Special Forces Regiment.

“All acquisitions must be based on market prices and actual operational needs, not just on agents’ suggestions,” Sultan Ibrahim said, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

“Do not waste time buying items that are unnecessary or unsuitable for the military.

“If you don’t know the price, consult me first.”

Sultan Ibrahim recalled a past warning regarding the purchase of Rigid Riding Craft (RRC) boats for commandos at RM5 million each, when better alternatives could be acquired for under RM2 million.

“Recently, I learned there was a proposal to buy the same type of boat again, slightly larger, at nearly RM10 million.

“This is unreasonable and must be carefully reviewed,” he added.

The King also highlighted concerns over delayed projects, including a combat diving pool at Kem Iskandar, which was scheduled for completion in 2022 but remains unusable.

“Beyond price, the quality of items purchased must also be prioritised,” Sultan Ibrahim said.